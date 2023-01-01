Le Crème is not for novice smokers as its THC content is high. Its effect are sedative with a hint of mental clarity. Its effects are ideal to end the day, to relax and enjoy peacefulness, yet you may get hit with the munchies. Its taste is reminiscent of a silky custard and sugar biscuits flavored with fruit. A strain that will please most smokers.
Smyth Cannabis Co. is a craft cannabis cultivator and recreational dispensary located in Lowell, Massachusetts. Our dispensary offers the highest quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates and more.
Our 15,000 square foot growing facility is controlled to the last detail. Our flower is always properly flushed, cured and hand trimmed without the use of any pesticides, and we grow dozens of different strains at maximum strength and efficiency.