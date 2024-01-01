Lilac Diesel - Cured Resin Vape - 0.5g

by Smyth Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Super Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit x NYC Cherry Pie x Citral Glue

Lilac Diesel is an excellent strain for a friendly and energetic midday adventure. With floral notes of citrus, sweet honey, berry and earthy pine, you’ll feel like a wine connoisseur as you savor the complex terpene profile.

​​Smyth Cannabis Co. cured resin carts are made using resin extracted from our own small-batch flower. They are compatible with all 510 threaded batteries.

Whereas live resin uses cannabis that has been frozen immediately after harvest, cured resin uses dried cannabis that has undergone a two-week long curing process. The curing process dries out the cannabis and breaks down chlorophyll to accentuate the terpene profile and create a smoother experience.

About this strain

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Lilac Diesel crosses numerous genetics to bring an entirely new strain to the market. A Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit is crossed with NYC Cherry Pie and Citral Glue to bring out this flavorful chemy strain. Big buds have a complex terpene profile, including notes of citrus, sweet berries, earthy pine, and chem. Lilac Diesel is a great afternoon strain for a lackadaisical adventure.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Smyth Cannabis Co.
Smyth Cannabis Co.
Smyth Cannabis Co. is a craft cannabis cultivator and recreational dispensary located in Lowell, Massachusetts. Our dispensary offers the highest quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates and more.

Our 15,000 square foot growing facility is controlled to the last detail. Our flower is always properly flushed, cured and hand trimmed without the use of any pesticides, and we grow dozens of different strains at maximum strength and efficiency.

License(s)

  • MA, US: MRN282815
  • MA, US: MPN281746
  • MA, US: MCN281411
  • MA, US: MP281746
