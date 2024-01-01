Super Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit x NYC Cherry Pie x Citral Glue



Lilac Diesel is an excellent strain for a friendly and energetic midday adventure. With floral notes of citrus, sweet honey, berry and earthy pine, you’ll feel like a wine connoisseur as you savor the complex terpene profile.



​​Smyth Cannabis Co. cured resin carts are made using resin extracted from our own small-batch flower. They are compatible with all 510 threaded batteries.



Whereas live resin uses cannabis that has been frozen immediately after harvest, cured resin uses dried cannabis that has undergone a two-week long curing process. The curing process dries out the cannabis and breaks down chlorophyll to accentuate the terpene profile and create a smoother experience.

