With complex floral notes of berry, citrus and spice, you’ll be sure to savor this unique flavor profile as you sink into your couch at the end of the day.



Smyth Cannabis Co. distillate is butane extracted and made with only 100% cannabis oil and terpenes derived from our own small-batch flower without any additives or synthetic fillers.



Cartridges are compatible with all 510 threaded batteries.

