London Pound Mints - Distillate Vape - 1g

by Smyth Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

With complex floral notes of berry, citrus and spice, you’ll be sure to savor this unique flavor profile as you sink into your couch at the end of the day.

Smyth Cannabis Co. distillate is butane extracted and made with only 100% cannabis oil and terpenes derived from our own small-batch flower without any additives or synthetic fillers.

Cartridges are compatible with all 510 threaded batteries.

About this strain

London Pound Mints is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between London Pound Cake #75 and Kush Mints #11. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. London Pound Mints has a potent and pungent aroma with a hint of diesel, and a smooth and sweet smoke that leaves a tangy aftertaste. London Pound Mints is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us London Pound Mints effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose London Pound Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Cresco Labs, London Pound Mints features flavors like sweet, floral, berry, and spice. The dominant terpene of this strain is linalool, which contributes to its mood-enhancing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of London Pound Mints typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. London Pound Mints is a deliciously purple strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with THC crystals and brown hairs. This strain is great for unwinding at the end of the day, or enjoying a cozy night in with some snacks and a movie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed London Pound Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Smyth Cannabis Co.
Smyth Cannabis Co.
Shop products
Smyth Cannabis Co. is a craft cannabis cultivator and recreational dispensary located in Lowell, Massachusetts. Our dispensary offers the highest quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates and more.

Our 15,000 square foot growing facility is controlled to the last detail. Our flower is always properly flushed, cured and hand trimmed without the use of any pesticides, and we grow dozens of different strains at maximum strength and efficiency.

License(s)

  • MA, US: MRN282815
  • MA, US: MPN281746
  • MA, US: MCN281411
  • MA, US: MP281746
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.