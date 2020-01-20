About this product
About this strain
London Pound Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
175 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
3% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
