Miracle Mints (AKA Cap Junky) features aromas of sour fruit rind, dank hints of gas and pepper. With intense and long-lasting sedative effects, this strain is best suited for nighttime consumption and is recommended for more experienced consumers.



​​Smyth Cannabis Co. cured resin carts are made using resin extracted from our own small-batch flower. They are compatible with all 510 threaded batteries.



Whereas live resin uses cannabis that has been frozen immediately after harvest, cured resin uses dried cannabis that has undergone a two-week long curing process. The curing process dries out the cannabis and breaks down chlorophyll to accentuate the terpene profile and create a smoother experience.

Show more