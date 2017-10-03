Northern Lights - Distillate Vape - 0.5g

by Smyth Cannabis Co.
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

The Northern Lights distillate vape from Smyth Cannabis Co. features a complex, sweet and spicy flavor profile with hints of citrus.

Smyth Cannabis Co. distillate is butane extracted and made with only 100% cannabis oil and botanical-derived terpenes without any additives or synthetic fillers.

Cartridges are compatible with all 510 threaded batteries.

About this strain

Northern Lights, also known as "NL," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stresspain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.

Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

About this brand

Logo for the brand Smyth Cannabis Co.
Smyth Cannabis Co.
Smyth Cannabis Co. is a craft cannabis cultivator and recreational dispensary located in Lowell, Massachusetts. Our dispensary offers the highest quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates and more.

Our 15,000 square foot growing facility is controlled to the last detail. Our flower is always properly flushed, cured and hand trimmed without the use of any pesticides, and we grow dozens of different strains at maximum strength and efficiency.

License(s)

  • MA, US: MRN282815
  • MA, US: MPN281746
  • MA, US: MCN281411
  • MA, US: MP281746
