The Peanut Butter Breath distillate vape from Smyth Cannabis Co. features a nostalgic, nutty flavor that you’ll want to pair with jelly!



Smyth Cannabis Co. distillate is butane extracted and made with only 100% cannabis oil and botanical-derived terpenes without any additives or synthetic fillers.



Cartridges are compatible with all 510 threaded batteries.

