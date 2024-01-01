Quattro Kush is noted for its wonderfully offensive terpene profile that has been described as garlicky and gassy. Its effects come on strong and hit you like a truck in the best way possible. Quattro Kush produces a very happy and euphoric high that’ll leave you hungry and stress-free.



​​Smyth Cannabis Co. cured resin carts are made using resin extracted from our own small-batch flower. They are compatible with all 510 threaded batteries.



Whereas live resin uses cannabis that has been frozen immediately after harvest, cured resin uses dried cannabis that has undergone a two-week long curing process. The curing process dries out the cannabis and breaks down chlorophyll to accentuate the terpene profile and create a smoother experience.

