Quattro Kush effects are mostly calming.
Coming from Ethos Genetics, Quattro Kush (a.k.a. the Big Sour) is a cross of 707 Headband, Triangle Kush, and SFV OG Kush. The strain is noted for its high THC content and sour and earthy terpene profile. Quattro Kush is not for the faint of heart, so consumers should take caution as effects will come on strong and heavy.
Smyth Cannabis Co.
