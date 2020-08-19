About this product
About this strain
Quattro Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
26% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
