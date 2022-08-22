About this product
About this strain
Sour Claws effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
60% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxious
20% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
60% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Headaches
20% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!