Rebel Cookies packs a high with soothing effects that hit both mind and body. Your mental state will be instantly improved! The high settles into a fully calm and couch locked state that can last for hours on end. This combination semi-quickly takes a sedative turn, and could end in you dozing off. A dope strain for those lazy days around the house!
Smyth Cannabis Co. is a craft cannabis cultivator and recreational dispensary located in Lowell, Massachusetts. Our dispensary offers the highest quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates and more.
Our 15,000 square foot growing facility is controlled to the last detail. Our flower is always properly flushed, cured and hand trimmed without the use of any pesticides, and we grow dozens of different strains at maximum strength and efficiency.