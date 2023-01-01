Root Beer Slush is a phenomenal sativa but don’t let that fool you; it’s definitely an anytime smoke! As calming as it is a pick-me-up; RBS has a crisp, pleasant flavor profile, nice bodily effects, and has been known to positively effect your mind and lighten your mood. Root Beer Slush is sure to improve upon your day. You do not want to miss out on this strain!
Smyth Cannabis Co. is a craft cannabis cultivator and recreational dispensary located in Lowell, Massachusetts. Our dispensary offers the highest quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates and more.
Our 15,000 square foot growing facility is controlled to the last detail. Our flower is always properly flushed, cured and hand trimmed without the use of any pesticides, and we grow dozens of different strains at maximum strength and efficiency.