Ghost Train Haze is a sativa unlike others you’ve tried before. It has a sour citrus and floral aroma. Flavor tends towards earth but has a sweetness to it and delivers a POTENT dose of THC that produces an uplifting, energetic, and super happy high in normal doses but in smaller ones it has been known to help with concentration and creativity.



Cannabis vaporizers are a great way to consume discreetly and consistently. Vape cartridges contain concentrated cannabis oil that is heated by a battery and vaporized for inhalation. These products are very potent and are designed to be consumed in 2-3 second puffs.