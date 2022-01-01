Pinky’s Advice is a gorgeous sativa. An excellent morning smoke that’ll leave you feeling motivated, great for a more active user. The kind of strain that even makes chores enjoyable; Pinky will give you a significantly euphoric head buzz and has been known to give people the giggles as well as an easy-going state of mind.



Cannabis vaporizers are a great way to consume discreetly and consistently. Vape cartridges contain concentrated cannabis oil that is heated by a battery and vaporized for inhalation. These products are very potent and are designed to be consumed in 2-3 second puffs.