Enjoy the classic spicy, herbal and skunky flavor profile with sour notes of citrus you'll get from Super Silver Haze!



Smyth Cannabis Co. distillate is butane extracted and made with only 100% cannabis oil and botanical-derived terpenes without any additives or synthetic fillers.



Smyth Cannabis Co. distillate vape cartridges are compatible with all 510 threaded batteries.

read more