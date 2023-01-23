The Glove is a pleasant and happy smoke that feels like easing into a hot tub on a much-needed vacation. A cross between Gary Payton and Cali Sunset, you’ll notice notes of pine & citrus immediately followed by a unique earthiness. The high is a euphoric “up” type of feeling combined with mild relaxing body effects. The Glove will hook you from the moment you exhale.
The Glove is a cannabis strain released in 2022, combining Gary Payton x Jealousy. Unlike other knockoffs, Cookies' The Glove is a collaboration between breeders Seed Junky Genetics and Powerzzzup. Jealousy is 2022's Leafly Strain of the Year. Gary Payton came out in 2019 and has become a top 200 popular strain in US dispensaries. We're still studying the flavors and effects of The Glove. Leave a review.
Smyth Cannabis Co. is a craft cannabis cultivator and recreational dispensary located in Lowell, Massachusetts. Our dispensary offers the highest quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates and more.
Our 15,000 square foot growing facility is controlled to the last detail. Our flower is always properly flushed, cured and hand trimmed without the use of any pesticides, and we grow dozens of different strains at maximum strength and efficiency.