Tropicana Banana

by Smyth Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Tropicana Banana is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that produces an energizing high that is perfect for days where you need a little pick-me-up. When the strain hits you, its effects are uplifting, energetic, and focused which makes T.B. great for the artist in you. The flavor of T.B. is sweet with tropical and citrus notes.

Tropicana Banana is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Tropicanna with Banana Kush. Tropicana Banana produces an energizing high. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel uplifted, energetic, and focused. Tropicana Banana is likely to give you a dry mouth, so hydrate well when enjoying this strain. The flavor of Tropicana Banana tastes sweet with tropical and citrus undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The original breeder of Tropicana Banana is Barney’s Farm.

Smyth Cannabis Co.
Smyth Cannabis Co. is a craft cannabis cultivator and recreational dispensary located in Lowell, Massachusetts. Our dispensary offers the highest quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates and more.

Our 15,000 square foot growing facility is controlled to the last detail. Our flower is always properly flushed, cured and hand trimmed without the use of any pesticides, and we grow dozens of different strains at maximum strength and efficiency.

License(s)

  • MA, US: MRN282815
  • MA, US: MPN281746
  • MA, US: MCN281411
  • MA, US: MP281746
