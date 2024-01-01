White Truffle - Preroll - 1g

by Smyth Cannabis Co.
About this product

The pleasant, sweet hybrid has a nose that is straight licorice. (Red vine anyone?) Great choice for an all day smoke and just hanging out with friends. Just don’t smoke it before you go into the grocery store…

Flavor: Fruity, Sweet, Berry, Citrus, Earthy
Breeder: In-House Genetics
Cross: GG4 x Peanut Butter Breath
About this brand

Smyth Cannabis Co.
Smyth Cannabis Co. is a craft cannabis cultivator and recreational dispensary located in Lowell, Massachusetts. Our dispensary offers the highest quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates and more.

Our 15,000 square foot growing facility is controlled to the last detail. Our flower is always properly flushed, cured and hand trimmed without the use of any pesticides, and we grow dozens of different strains at maximum strength and efficiency.

License(s)

  • MA, US: MRN282815
  • MA, US: MPN281746
  • MA, US: MCN281411
  • MA, US: MP281746
