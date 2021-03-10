2000MGs BLUE DREAM Rechargeable Disposable only $35 | Canna River's THE HIGHLIGHTER
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Description
Delicious blueberry notes shine in this disposable rechargeable Blue Dream pen! We craft all of our ready-to-use Highlighter pen profiles using USP grade terpenes and lab-tested Delta 8 and Delta 10 distillate.
Feel free to take your time enjoying your Highlighter. If it dies, recharge it and enjoy it until your cart is done. Then toss it and go on your way!
Specifications
Farm Bill Compliant
2.5 Grams of Delta 8 & Delta 10
0.0% Delta-9 THC
USP Grade Terpenes
USA Grown Hemp
Third-Party Tested
Analytical Documentation
Non-GMO
Warning
This product is intended for adults 21 and over. Delta-8 may cause intoxication. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption.
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,655 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
