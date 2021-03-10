2000MGs GREEN CRACK Rechargeable Disposable only $35 | Canna River's THE HIGHLIGHTER |
Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Description
There is a new Green Crack in town, and it tastes like green apple caramel! This disposable rechargeable pen will be your new go-to way to vaporize hemp. We craft all of our ready-to-use Highlighters using USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 and Delta 10 distillate.
Feel free to take your time enjoying your Highlighter. If it dies, recharge it and enjoy until your cart is done. Then toss it and go on your way!
Specifications
Farm Bill Compliant
2.5 Grams of Delta 8 & Delta 10
<.3% Delta-9 THC
USP Grade Terpenes
USA Grown Hemp
Third Party Tested
Analytical Documentation
Non-GMO
Warning
This product is intended for adults 21 and over. Delta-8 may cause intoxication. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption.
Green Crack effects
Reported by real people like you
4,679 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
