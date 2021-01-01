About this product

Description

Canna River's Berries Delta 8 Tincture mixes the irresistible flavor of sweet and tart wild berries with premium delta-8 and organic MCT oil. It's as enjoyable to take as it is to experience.

Canna River Delta 8 Tinctures harness the power of the entourage effect with a little extra…oomph

Specifications

Natural

1500mg or 3000mg

60ml bottle

Organic MCT Oil

Non-GMO and Vegan

Sugar-Free and Alcohol-Free

USA Grown Hemp

<.3% Delta-9 THC

Third Party Tested

Analytical Documentation

Warning

This product is intended for adults 21 and over. Delta-8 may cause intoxication. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption.

