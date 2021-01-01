About this product
Description
Canna River's Berries Delta 8 Tincture mixes the irresistible flavor of sweet and tart wild berries with premium delta-8 and organic MCT oil. It's as enjoyable to take as it is to experience.
Canna River Delta 8 Tinctures harness the power of the entourage effect with a little extra…oomph
Specifications
Natural
1500mg or 3000mg
60ml bottle
Organic MCT Oil
Non-GMO and Vegan
Sugar-Free and Alcohol-Free
USA Grown Hemp
<.3% Delta-9 THC
Third Party Tested
Analytical Documentation
Warning
This product is intended for adults 21 and over. Delta-8 may cause intoxication. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!