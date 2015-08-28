Clementine Quad $25.00 | 1/4 OZ Delta-8 Hemp Top Shelf Flower | by Canna River
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Description
A blend of Tangie and Lemon Skunk, Delta 8 Clementine Flower is arguably sativa hybrid perfection. With its bright citrus flavor and energizing effects, it can soothe you without holding you back during the day. Enjoy creativity and good vibes when you need 'em.
Specifications
15% - 17% Delta-8 and CBD
Farm Bill Compliant
Grown in the USA
Third-Party Tested
Analytical Documentation
Warning
This product is intended for adults 21 and over. Delta-8 may cause intoxication. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption.
Clementine effects
Reported by real people like you
368 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!