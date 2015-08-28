About this product

Description

A blend of Tangie and Lemon Skunk, Delta 8 Clementine Flower is arguably sativa hybrid perfection. With its bright citrus flavor and energizing effects, it can soothe you without holding you back during the day. Enjoy creativity and good vibes when you need 'em.



Specifications

15% - 17% Delta-8 and CBD

Farm Bill Compliant

Grown in the USA

Third-Party Tested

Analytical Documentation



Warning

This product is intended for adults 21 and over. Delta-8 may cause intoxication. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption.

