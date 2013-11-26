About this product

Description

With hints of natural lemon, pine, and berry flavor, Lemon Haze is the fuzzy feel-good boost you want from a daytime Delta 8 THC Flower. A smoother hemp version of this strain, you can enjoy its happy calm vibes without the intensity of its cannabis cousin anytime you want.



Specifications

15% - 17% Delta-8 and CBD

Farm Bill Compliant

Grown in the USA

Third-Party Tested

Analytical Documentation



Warning

This product is intended for adults 21 and over. Delta-8 may cause intoxication. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption.



