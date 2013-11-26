Lemon Haze Quad $25.00| 1/4 OZ Delta-8 Hemp Top Shelf Flower | by Canna River
With hints of natural lemon, pine, and berry flavor, Lemon Haze is the fuzzy feel-good boost you want from a daytime Delta 8 THC Flower. A smoother hemp version of this strain, you can enjoy its happy calm vibes without the intensity of its cannabis cousin anytime you want.
15% - 17% Delta-8 and CBD
Farm Bill Compliant
Grown in the USA
Third-Party Tested
This product is intended for adults 21 and over. Delta-8 may cause intoxication. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption.
Lemon Haze effects
1,721 people told us about effects:
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
