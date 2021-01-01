About this product

Succulent raspberries and sour lemons create the candy-like taste that makes Lemon Raspberry one of Canna River's most popular flavors. Now in a Canna River Delta 8 Tincture, you can enjoy it in more ways than one..



Canna River Delta 8 Tinctures harness the power of the entourage effect with a little extra…oomph



Specifications

Natural

1500mg or 3000mg

60ml bottle

Organic MCT Oil

Non-GMO and Vegan

Sugar-Free and Alcohol-Free

USA Grown Hemp

<.3% Delta-9 THC

Third Party Tested

Analytical Documentation



Warning

This product is intended for adults 21 and over. Delta-8 may cause intoxication. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption.

