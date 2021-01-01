ONLY $14.99ea | Try them all ! 3X Snap Delta -8 THC Cartridges SAMPLER |Three Pack
Product rating:
About this product
Customers can only purchase one
(Orders over $50 receive FREE Delta 8 Gummies)
TRY THEM ALL with the Snap Three Pack! One cart of each Indica – Sativa _ Hybrid at an amazingly low $14.99 each
Delta-8 THC Cartridge - Sativa – 3 Grams (Three 1 Gram/1000mg Cartridges)
Strains:
Indica – Watermelon Zkittles
Sativa – Banana Split
Hybrid- Blue Dream
510 Thread Battery Compatible
Farm Bill Compliant
1000mg Delta-8 THC
<.3% Delta-9 THC
USP Grade Terpenes
USA Grown Hemp
Third Party Tested
Analytical Documentation (Tests)
Non-GMO
Warnings on Website
(Only available where allowed)
(Orders over $50 receive FREE Delta 8 Gummies)
TRY THEM ALL with the Snap Three Pack! One cart of each Indica – Sativa _ Hybrid at an amazingly low $14.99 each
Delta-8 THC Cartridge - Sativa – 3 Grams (Three 1 Gram/1000mg Cartridges)
Strains:
Indica – Watermelon Zkittles
Sativa – Banana Split
Hybrid- Blue Dream
510 Thread Battery Compatible
Farm Bill Compliant
1000mg Delta-8 THC
<.3% Delta-9 THC
USP Grade Terpenes
USA Grown Hemp
Third Party Tested
Analytical Documentation (Tests)
Non-GMO
Warnings on Website
(Only available where allowed)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!