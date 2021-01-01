Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stoned Ape Delta-8 & CBD Products - Free Shipping orders over $50

Stoned Ape Delta-8 & CBD Products - Free Shipping orders over $50

ONLY $14.99ea | Try them all ! 3X Snap Delta -8 THC Cartridges SAMPLER |Three Pack

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Customers can only purchase one
(Orders over $50 receive FREE Delta 8 Gummies)

TRY THEM ALL with the Snap Three Pack! One cart of each Indica – Sativa _ Hybrid at an amazingly low $14.99 each
Delta-8 THC Cartridge - Sativa – 3 Grams (Three 1 Gram/1000mg Cartridges)
Strains:
Indica – Watermelon Zkittles
Sativa – Banana Split
Hybrid- Blue Dream

510 Thread Battery Compatible
Farm Bill Compliant
1000mg Delta-8 THC
<.3% Delta-9 THC
USP Grade Terpenes
USA Grown Hemp
Third Party Tested
Analytical Documentation (Tests)
Non-GMO

Warnings on Website
(Only available where allowed)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!