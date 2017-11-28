Platinum Calyx by Calyx Garden is a hybrid cross of Grape Calyx and Platinum Girl Scout Cookies. This strain expresses predominantly Platinum Girl Scout Cookie attributes, but offers a sweeter, fruitier terpene profile of berry and spiced pastries. The soothing physical effects make this strain pleasant to consume at a variety of doses and can assist in relieving headaches and inflammation in some cases. Platinum Calyx also has a touch of whimsical introspection, making this an ideal strain to decompress with at the end of the day.