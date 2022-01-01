At Snodgrass Family Genetics you can rest assured that the products you consume are cultivated with insurmountable passion and sustainable ethics. As connoisseurs of the gardening process, we pride ourselves in growing certifiable clean, craft quality cannabis. Our plants are 100% free of chemicals, synthetic fertilizers, and pesticides. In addition to being Clean Green certified, we are also D.E.M Pure, which means our garden is recognized as an environmentally responsible, biologically intelligent farm with many closed loop systems.



In Oregon we currently offer 5 strains as well as our signature craft made CO2 Oil Cartridges made with organic, D.E.M Pure, Clean Green Certified, sun grown cannabis.