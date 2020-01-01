 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Soffront Software
Soffront Software Cover Photo

Soffront Software

CRM for Marketing and Sales Automation

About Soffront Software

Soffront Software was founded in 1992 and is a pioneer in the CRM software industry. We introduced our customer service software in 1993 – one of the first of its kind. Over the years, Soffront has developed a complete CRM solution for sales, marketing, and customer service. During the early 2000s, when the cloud was becoming popular, we introduced one of the first cloud CRM solutions, which has been successfully adopted by hundreds of mid-size and enterprise users.