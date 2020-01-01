Soffront Software was founded in 1992 and is a pioneer in the CRM software industry. We introduced our customer service software in 1993 – one of the first of its kind. Over the years, Soffront has developed a complete CRM solution for sales, marketing, and customer service. During the early 2000s, when the cloud was becoming popular, we introduced one of the first cloud CRM solutions, which has been successfully adopted by hundreds of mid-size and enterprise users.