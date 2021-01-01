About this product

Body Lotion, a nourishing botanical blend with the soothing support from Broad Spectrum Hemp CBD. Our non-greasy formula absorbs instantly to revitalize cells and give you incredibly smooth and soft skin.



Recommended for daily all-over use, Soji Health Body Lotion contains ingredients known to help prevent and relieve dry skin, itching, muscle aches, and soreness.



As a commitment to quality skin care, all of our items are Paraben Free!



We recommend applying in conjunction with our SUNRISE ALL DAY Formula or SUNSET Sleep Formula for optimal results inside-out!



Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily



CBD info: CBD (Cannabidiol) is a Phytocannabinoid that is widely known for its restorative benefits. Not all CBD is created equal. Some brands use CBD isolate—a cheaper and more heavily processed extract that is derived by stripping away all of the plant’s natural compounds and isolating only one. Our Broad Spectrum CBD oil retains the plant’s original terpenes and phytocannabinoids to boost efficacy and deliver products powered by the whole plant. Soji Health is committed to using only clean and functional ingredients.



Ingredients: Water, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Cetearyl Olivate, Sorbitan Olivate, Phenoxyethanol, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil, Citrus Medica Limonum (Lemon) Peel Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Flower Oil, Xanthan Gum, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Cannabis Sativa Seed/Stem Oil, Benzyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Benzoic Acid, Sorbic Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice

