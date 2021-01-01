About this product

Soji Health Eye Cream is a lightweight, non-greasy fast-absorbing formula crafted with Broad Spectrum Hemp CBD.



Gently apply a few dabs morning and evening under and around the eye area for optimal results.



As a commitment to quality skin care, all of our items are Paraben Free!



Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily



Skincare Concerns: Dryness, Redness, Dullness, and Uneven Texture



Product Info: This product is cruelty-free and gluten-free.



CBD info: CBD (Cannabidiol) is a Phytocannabinoid that is widely known for its restorative benefits. Not all CBD is created equal. Some brands use CBD isolate—a cheaper and more heavily processed extract that is derived by stripping away all of the plant’s natural compounds and isolating only one. Our Broad Spectrum CBD oil retains the plant’s original terpenes and phytocannabinoids to boost efficacy and deliver products powered by the whole plant. Soji Health is committed to using only clean and functional ingredients.



Ingredients: Water, Glycerin, Petrolatum, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Cetyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Polysorbate 20, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Phenoxyethanol, Carbomer, Ceteareth-20, Imidazolidinyl Urea, Cannabis Sativa Seed/Stem Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, BHT, Butylene Glycol, Phytonadione, Acetyl Hexapeptide-8, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7

