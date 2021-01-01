About this product
Soji Health Vegan Hemp CBD Gummies are an effective and delicious way to quickly nourish and replenish tired cells while restoring balance to your endocannabinoid system.
Our incredibly delicious gummies are manufactured using a unique infusion process to ensure an accurate and consistent 25mg dose in every serving.
Soji Hemp CBD Gummies are a flavorful and convenient way to help bring you back to physical and mental equilibrium!
Gluten-Free
Allergen-Free
No THC
No Artificial Colors
Disclaimer: Please consult a physician if pregnant or breastfeeding. The FDA has not evaluated this product for safety or efficacy.
About this brand
Soji Health
Soji Health is determined to pave the way for you to experience the many life changing benefits of Hemp CBD, in all areas of your day to day. Our unique nano-liposomal delivery system provides up to 6X higher and immediate bioavailability than our competitors. The result being phenomenal products that truly work. We made sure to craft all of our products with Hemp CBD that contains cannabinoids, as well as many beautiful botanicals, essential vitamins and minerals, fatty acids, fiber, flavonoids, and terpenes.
Unlike many competitors, we triple test each batch of Soji Health products with independent third party labs to ensure accurate and consistent milligram count. We also provide full copies of our Certificates of Analysis on our website.
Soji Health's Collection of prestige CBD products consist of a full skin care regimen, delicious gummies, nano-liposomal sublingual oils and tinctures for pets.
We are committed to educating everyone and building our Soji Community so everyone can Soothe, Nourish and Nurture themselves. Your Way!
