About this product
The terp profile of Northern Lights has been captured to make this distillate cart a smooth and nostalgic smoke, featuring the new technology of vaporization alongside a truly classic flavor profile.
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About this product
The terp profile of Northern Lights has been captured to make this distillate cart a smooth and nostalgic smoke, featuring the new technology of vaporization alongside a truly classic flavor profile.
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About this brand
SOL CANNA
Sol Canna cultivates premium, sustainably grown cannabis that enhances the recreational experience for our customers while promoting wellness, community, and environmental stewardship. We are dedicated to quality cultivation, innovation, and responsible growing practices, ensuring that every plant is nurtured with care. Our goal is to create a product that not only delivers an exceptional experience but also respects the planet and supports local communities. We strive to foster an inclusive and educational environment where the benefits of cannabis can be enjoyed responsibly and with intention.
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