Black Lime Reserve Sol Sap "Budder" Solvent-less Supreme
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Sol Sap Solvent-less Supreme is proud to offer one of our favorite flowers, frozen and dry tumbled to encapsulate the full profile of the plant, this exciting strain tests at over 67% THC and 82% Total cannabinoids to offer a over reaching full body cannabinoid experience. Strong earthy notes with a back end of citrus is what this top notch strain offers, served as one of our exclusive Buddha balls and as an oil like Budder, this is a great introduction to the world of non-solvent extracts!
About this strain
Black Lime, also known as "Black Lime Reserve," "Black Lime Special Reserve," and "Black Lime Special," is an indica marijuana strain bred by Aficionado Seeds. This potent indica strain descends from Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush, and Chemdawg Special Reserve. Flavors of pine, lemon, and black pepper are ushered in alongside uplifting euphoria, leaving you feeling tingly and relaxed.
Black Lime effects
Reported by real people like you
110 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
