Sol Sap Solvent-less Supreme is proud to offer one of our favorite flowers, frozen and dry tumbled to encapsulate the full profile of the plant, this exciting strain tests at over 67% THC and 82% Total cannabinoids to offer a over reaching full body cannabinoid experience. Strong earthy notes with a back end of citrus is what this top notch strain offers, served as one of our exclusive Buddha balls and as an oil like Budder, this is a great introduction to the world of non-solvent extracts!