The Cookies and cream Jam truly represents the effervescence and quality our flower offers on our small artisanal farm. The taste is of a potent cookie doe aroma mixed with the strong gas notes of a GG and finishes smooth. We are serving up this southern Oregon grown exotic genetic as a sugar, Jam and Budder, The Jam is a private reserve cure, limited supply! Both the Sugar and Budder both fully represent the plant flavors and high the private reserve exhibits while offering a more affordable price point. The Cookies and cream tests at 59% THC and 72% total cannabinoids.
Cookies and Cream, also known as "Cookies N Cream" and "Cookies & Cream," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup. This strain was originally bred by Exotic Genetix.
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
20% | medium-high
0% | very low
