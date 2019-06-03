Orange Cream effects
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
30% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Sol Cultivations, Inc.
The Leader in Sun Grown Cannabis Cultivation and a Champion of Solvent free extraction, we aim to encapsulate the effervescence of our terpene rich genetics in a way that exceeds expectations, leverages innovation and refines ancient methodologies...stay tuned!!