Lemon Alien Dawg
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Lemon Alien Dawg effects
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
