Grease Monkey meets Mint Chocolate Chip in this cross by Exotic Genetix. Monkey Mints puts out a skunky gas and chemmy terpene profile that will make your nose hairs curl. With Original Glue and Cookies and Cream in its lineage, this strain will definitely put you in the couch with a full body buzz.
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
44% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
11% of people say it helps with insomnia
Asthma
11% of people say it helps with asthma
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
