Moonshine Haze by Rare Dankness Seeds is a mostly sativa strain bred by combining Nevil's Wreck and Amnesia Haze.
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
