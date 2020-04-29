About this strain
Don’t worry—no delicious lime terps were killed in the making of this strain by Ethos Genetics. By crossing Starkiller OG and a Lemon OG Haze Bx1 (lime pheno), OG Limekiller comes with pungent lime and lemon terps that are backed with fuel, floral, sour, pine, and earth notes. As for the high, the strain is a welcomed daytime treat that not only tastes delicious but also gets you ready for the rest of your day.
