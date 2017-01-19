Popcorn Kush
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
Popcorn Kush effects
59 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
61% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
59% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
35% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
