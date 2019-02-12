About this strain
Sunny D, also known as "Sunny Delight," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Tangie. Sunny D has deep orange flavors that produce a sweet yet pungent scent. The buds on this strain are dark green, medium in size, and blanketed in orange pistils. Like a fresh glass of orange juice, Sunny D is the hybrid that may be great for starting your day and getting your mind and body moving. This strain was originally bred by Dankman.
Sunny D effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
15% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
