Full spectrum, hemp-derived CBD combined with fresh squeezed lime juice and cherry juice to create delicious CBD enhancers for any alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage.

Each 30mL bottle contains 300 mg CBD.

Serving size = 1 dropper, 10 mg CBD.

30 servings per bottle.



Serving Suggestion:

Ms. Black CBD



1 dropper SoNo 1420 Cherry Lime Rickey CBD Floater

2 oz fresh Strawberry puree

1 oz Lime Juice



Add all contents to shaker, shake well. Pour into rocks glass filled with ice. Top with Sprite.

*Strawberry puree: blend fresh 1 carton of fresh strawberries with 1/4 cup of sugar.