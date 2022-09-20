About this product
Full spectrum, hemp-derived CBD combined with fresh squeezed lime juice and cherry juice to create delicious CBD enhancers for any alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage.
Each 30mL bottle contains 300 mg CBD.
Serving size = 1 dropper, 10 mg CBD.
30 servings per bottle.
Serving Suggestion:
Ms. Black CBD
1 dropper SoNo 1420 Cherry Lime Rickey CBD Floater
2 oz fresh Strawberry puree
1 oz Lime Juice
Add all contents to shaker, shake well. Pour into rocks glass filled with ice. Top with Sprite.
*Strawberry puree: blend fresh 1 carton of fresh strawberries with 1/4 cup of sugar.
About this brand
SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers
Craft distillery using hemp seeds and flowers to make whiskeys and gins plus handcrafted CBD Floaters designed to compliment every cocktail.