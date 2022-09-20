Full spectrum, hemp-derived CBD combined with fresh squeezed lime juice and cherry juice to create delicious CBD enhancers for any alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage. Each 30mL bottle contains 300 mg CBD. Serving size = 1 dropper, 10 mg CBD. 30 servings per bottle.



Serving Suggestion:



CBD Madras

1 dropper of SoNo 1420 Cosmopolitan CBD Floater

1.5 oz Cranberry Juice

1.5 oz Fresh squeezed Orange Juice

1.5 oz Fresh squeezed Pineapple Juice

.5 oz Fresh squeezed Lemon Juice



Add all contents to shaker, shake well, pour into tall glass filled with ice. Enjoy!