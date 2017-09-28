SoNo 1420 CBD Floater - Lemon Ginger
About this product
Serving Suggestion:
CBD Pineapple Mojito
1 dropper SoNo 1420 Lemon Ginger CBD Floater
3 oz Pineapple juice
1 oz Lime Juice
1/2 oz Simple Syrup
4/5 Mint Leaves
2 Dashes bitters
Seltzer
Add all contents to shaker, shake well with ice. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Top with bitters and seltzer.
About this strain
Pineapple Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pineapple with Master Kush. Pineapple Kush produces cerebral effects accompanied by a light body sensation. The flavor of this strain has been described as a subtle and sweet pineapple taste with minty undertones. Growers say this strain grows in buds that are brown, green, and covered with amber crystals. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Kush to relieve symptoms associated with headaches, muscle spasms, stress and PTSD.
