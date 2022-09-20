Full spectrum, hemp-derived CBD combined with fresh squeezed orange juice to create delicious CBD enhancers for any alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage.



Each 30mL bottle contains 300 mg CBD.

Serving size = 1 dropper, 10 mg CBD.

30 servings per bottle.



Serving Suggestion:



1 dropper SoNo 1420 Orange Kush CBD Floater

1 oz Passion Fruit puree

1 oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

2 oz Water

3/4 oz Simple Syrup



Optional: Seltzer

Add all contents to shaker, shake well, pour into tall glass filled with ice. Optional: Top with seltzer.