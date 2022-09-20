About this product
Full spectrum, hemp-derived CBD combined with fresh squeezed orange juice to create delicious CBD enhancers for any alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage.
Each 30mL bottle contains 300 mg CBD.
Serving size = 1 dropper, 10 mg CBD.
30 servings per bottle.
Serving Suggestion:
1 dropper SoNo 1420 Orange Kush CBD Floater
1 oz Passion Fruit puree
1 oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice
2 oz Water
3/4 oz Simple Syrup
Optional: Seltzer
Add all contents to shaker, shake well, pour into tall glass filled with ice. Optional: Top with seltzer.
About this brand
SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers
Craft distillery using hemp seeds and flowers to make whiskeys and gins plus handcrafted CBD Floaters designed to compliment every cocktail.