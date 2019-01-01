Sonoma Cannabis Company
About Sonoma Cannabis Company
It’s also home to AYA, our family of 100% sustainably produced and naturally concentrated cannabis nectars. AYA is grown using just four ingredients: Earth, Water, Sun and Sky, with no, absolutely no pesticides or chemicals. It’s then carefully crafted using our proprietary low-temperature extraction process, batch-tested to ensure unmatched quality, and finally hand-finished to create concentrates that deliver a consistently enjoyable, rewarding experience. Thanks for making AYA a part of your life. And if you’re ever out our way, be sure to stop in to say hello.