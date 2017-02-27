Soulshine Cannabis
Aloha
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Soulshine's Aloha is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that leaves users with an upbeat, energetic buzz and may also be helpful in treating pain such as migraines. Aloha’s flowers will be large and fluffy, with plenty of room for white wispy hairs and sparkling crystals. The aroma of this strain is that of grass and citrus for a fresh experience that may have you thinking of your next island getaway. Its sativa effects can be a little much for some users, so those who are looking for less mental stimulation should be warned.
Aloha effects
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
