Himalayan Blackberry is an indica strain made from a cross of Nepalese and North Indian landrace strains. Its olive-green buds are round with shiny trichomes glisten over its purple undertones and long copper-colored pistols. Spicy floral scents complement its deep pine and sweet berry aromas. The inhale and exhale experience are smooth, and the tangy notes leave a zesty flavor behind. Initially users report feeling a cerebral creative rush that later dissolves into a head-heavy and tired high.



The high produced has strong sedative effects that ring true to its heavy indica-leaning nature. Couch-lock is also a common experience, so this classic is best savored at night or during lazy days. These effects in combination with its high average THC levels, make it perfect for treating patients suffering from depression, insomnia, anxiety, and chronic pain. Himalayan Blackberry offers a truly meditative experience perfect for letting everyday stresses melt away.



Soulshine Cannabis grows its indoor flower in climate-controlled rooms, with all natural media and nutrients. Our team gives each plant extra love by hand watering and following natural and sustainable growing practices that ensure the potency of each harvest. After curing on the stem in humidity-controlled rooms, each bud is hand trimmed to perfection. Soulshine’s harvest cycle ensures only fresh and quality flower goes into our sustainable packaging.

